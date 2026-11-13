 Skip to main content
THE UGLY SIDE OF BEING PRETTY

Beauty Queen, 40, Reveals Scars From Plastic Surgery Nightmare

The pageant contestant says she still struggles with regret.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 03: Brittany Mason attends GQ, Lacoste And Patron Tequila Celebrate The Super Bowl In Indianapolis at The Stutz Building on February 3, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for GQ)

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for GQ

By Roosa Rahkonen

A Miss USA contestant has revealed scars from the “incredibly dangerous” plastic surgery she says she felt pressured to undergo for the legendary pageant.

Beauty queen Brittany Mason, who represented Indiana in the 2008 Miss USA competition, talked about her experiences in a three-part TLC documentary, Crown of Deceit: Inside the Miss Universe Scandal, now streaming on HBO Max.

The Miss USA pageant is the United States’ national qualifier for the Miss Universe pageant.

Miss USA Arrives in Las Vegas at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino Miss USA 2008 contestants arrive at Koi Restaurant & Lounge at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on March 27, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Brittany Mason (left) represented Indiana at the Miss USA pageant in 2008. Pictured here with other contestants at Koi Restaurant & Lounge in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Denise Truscello/WireImage

The pageant is co-owned by the JKN Global Group and Legacy Holding Group USA. It was previously owned by President Donald Trump, who bought it in 1996 and sold it to WME/IMG in 2015, before his first term in office. The docuseries focuses on several major scandals in the organization’s embattled history.

The now 40-year-old financial services industry worker, who described her upbringing as “rough,” said she saw the competition as “my chance for me to create a better life for myself.”

Still, people around her set expectations for how she should look on stage.

“There was a conversation that I had about my preparation for Miss USA,” she said. “I was encouraged to get liposuction. And I was 17.”

COTTBUS, GERMANY: Brittany Mason from the US, second winner of the "Teen Model of the World" competition, performs in clothes fashioned in a traditional style of her home country, 29 August 2004 in the eastern town of Cottbus. About 50 young models took part in the offspring beauty contest. AFP PHOTO DDP/FABIAN MATZERATH GERMANY OUT (Photo credit should read FABIAN MATZERATH/DDP/AFP via Getty Images)

At 16, Brittany Mason won the title of Teen Indiana and then Teen Model of the USA. Pictured here in Germany, representing the USA at Teen Model of the World in 2004.

Fabian Matzerath/DDP/AFP via Getty Images

Mason told Page Six that she was size two, 5-foot-10, and 125 pounds, but she “needed to lose one inch.”

When diet and exercise did not work, she said she felt that undergoing surgery to suction out fat was her only option.

Mason recalled meeting a plastic surgeon at a Miss Universe after-party, which prompted her to start saving money.

LAS VEGAS - JULY 26: Brittany Mason of Nevada competes in the second annual Miss Sunset Tan Pageant at the Palms Casino Resort July 26, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Brittany Mason at the Miss Sunset Tan Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2009.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Mason spent her summer working four jobs to save enough money to undergo the procedure when she turned 18.

“Instead of moving to Los Angeles and going to college, I spent [the money] on liposuction,” she said in the documentary, stating she still has scars from the procedure.

“I could have died on the operating table,” she said. “And it was for one inch.”

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 03: Brittany Mason attends GQ, Lacoste And Patron Tequila Celebrate The Super Bowl In Indianapolis at The Stutz Building on February 3, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for GQ)

Brittany Mason said she was size two when she was encouraged to lose more weight. Pictured here at a Super Bowl party in Indianapolis, Indiana, in 2012.

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for GQ

Mason, who placed seventh in the competition and did not go on to compete in Miss Universe, now regrets the procedure.

“I did not heal well. And it’s sad,” she said. “I wish I could hug my younger self and tell myself, ‘You don’t have to do this.’”

THE FACE -- "Model Warfare" Episode 102 -- Pictured: Team Coco?s Brittany Mason -- (Photo by: Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Oxygen Media/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

After competing in Miss USA, Brittany Mason took part in the modeling competition reality series "The Face" in 2013. The show was hosted by photographer Nigel Barker, and Mason's mentor was supermodel Coco Rocha.

Oxygen Media/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Mason clarified to Page Six that she “wasn’t explicitly told” to undergo the procedure: “It was a bigger conversation of what needed to happen for my preparation, and I needed to lose that inch, and it was recommended to me that maybe liposuction was the answer.”

Still, she said that “the environment” and her young age affected her decision-making.

Colleen Kennedy of Nevada, Pamela Noble of California, Paige Duke of South Carolina, Aleeda Keys of California, Michelle Cooper of North Carolina, Brittany Mason of Nevada, and Nicky Taylor of Canada compete during the second annual Miss Sunset Tan Pageant at the Palms Casino Resort on July 26, 2009, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fisher was named Miss Sunset Tan 2009.

Brittany Mason of Nevada (second from right) competes in the second annual Miss Sunset Tan Pageant at the Palms Casino Resort on July 26, 2009, in Las Vegas.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

“I wanted the job of Miss USA so bad. It was my greatest dream,” she said in the documentary. “At that age, I truly believed that winning that crown would give me a better life.”

The Looker has reached out to the Miss USA pageant but did not immediately receive a response.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 25: Brittany Mason attends the Philipp Plein 2026 Summer Charity Fashion Show at Gypsy Nightclub on April 25, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Philipp Plein)

Brittany Mason at the Philipp Plein 2026 Summer Charity Fashion Show in Las Vegas in April.

David Becker/Getty Images for Philipp Plein

Mason is currently working on an initiative to support pageant contestants’ mental well-being and stop “predatory contracts.”

“I absolutely believe there are teenagers that are going through pressures to do things that could be permanent,” she said. “I was one of them, and they deserve better.”

Pete Davidson
GONE IN 60 SESSIONS

‘SNL’ Star Reveals ‘Brutal’ Effects of $200K Makeover

Roosa Rahkonen

Play Video
Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW