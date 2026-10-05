THE ART OF THE DEAL Painting Bought for $30 Sells for $1.35 Million They made a 43,333-time return on their investment. Freeman's

A painting bought for $30 has sold for an eye-watering $1.35 million at auction. Confirmed as Gertrude Abercrombie’s “Alderman Merriam’s Shells,” it was found in a Michigan home in July, auction house Freeman’s said. The 8-by-11-inch oil painting had not been seen in public for 75 years, but was finally taken to market this month. Painted in 1951, it was exhibited around half a dozen times in the two years after and put up for sale for around $50 and $150, CNN reports, but never sold. It is understood that Abercrombie gave it to a Michigan doctor in Kalamazoo in exchange for medical services. The doctor held onto the painting, which remained in their estate until it was sold over the summer. The person who bought the painting for $30 remains anonymous, but Freeman’s described them as “a longtime hunter of record albums and mid-century furniture.” They added that the painting had been found “tucked in a dark corner of a hallway leading to the garage—overlooked by every other buyer that day.”

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