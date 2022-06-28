Pair’s Sunglasses Allow You to Have Shades for Every Occasion

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

With summer in full swing, perhaps the most important accessory to have on hand whenever you go out is a quality pair of sunglasses. However, with so many different social situations and style choices, that usually means you’ll need at least a few pairs of sunglasses if you want them to match and accentuate what you are wearing. Investing in high-quality sunglasses can become an expensive bill very quickly. However, with Pair Eyewear, you can save money and have every type of sunglasses you will ever need in just one pair.

Pair Eyewear offers a number of different sunglasses shapes and basic designs, so you can choose a pair that best suits your style and face shape. However, what makes them unique is their customizability. The first customizable option is the lenses. After choosing between a number of different base colors and patterns, you can choose between up to seven different lens colors. This covers everything from basic shades like black or green to more bold options like reflective blue or even reflective pink. This allows you to mix and match your frame shape, your base color and your lens color to fit your exact preferences.

However, this is not where the customizable features end. What truly get Pair to stand out from other brands is the detachable top frames. So, once you have chosen your sunglasses, you can also buy hundreds of different front tops that magnetically attach. These front tops come in basically every conceivable color and pattern that you can imagine, making the possibilities for your own sunglasses nearly limitless. So, if you get a classic pair of black Larkin sunglasses (like I did), you can swap out the top frame to whatever you want, so the sunglasses will always match the outfit and the moment.

Furthermore, Pair has partnered with a number of different brands so you can get top frames that come with unique designs and color options from your favorite teams, artists and brands. This includes options such as Coca-Cola, Harry Potter, Marvel, DC and even sports leagues like the MLB and NBA. So, if you are at a baseball game, you can wear your Pair sunglasses with top frames supporting your favorite team.

Sunglasses are essential to any summer outfit, but if you’ve ever wanted to build yourself a true collection to fit every mood and every color scheme, it has felt impossible. Pair sunglasses make it possible (and for hundreds of dollars less). I wore the classic black Larkin sunglasses happily for a day at the beach, and then easily attached the pink top frame on to match a shirt I was wearing to a barbecue the next day. The detachable top frames are your ticket to any sunglasses design on the planet for literally half (or less) the price of buying a new pair. You can buy your own pair of sunglasses and top frames at the Pair Eyewear website if you ever want to taste truly limitless fashion accessory power.

