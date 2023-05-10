CHEAT SHEET
Army Called in After Protests in Pakistan Turn Deadly
Pakistan’s army is threatening “severe retaliation” against supporters of unseated and now-indicted former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who have in recent days attacked and burned government and military buildings. The government on Wednesday called in its military to suppress the protests, which have killed at least five people, as the U.N. pleads with both sides to keep the peace, Reuters reported. Khan, a 70-year-old cricket star-turned-politician, has remained extremely popular with Pakistanis since leaving office in 2022, even as he faces a long list of corruption and fraud charges. Meanwhile, the country remains mired in economic turmoil, suffering from high inflation and on the verge of defaulting on its debt.