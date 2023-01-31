CHEAT SHEET
Pakistan Mosque Suicide Bombing Death Toll Hits 100
The death toll from the suicide bombing of a mosque in Pakistan has climbed to 100, officials said on Tuesday. The blast at the mosque inside a compound containing a police station in the northwestern city of Peshawar on Monday left as many as 225 injured, with some still hospitalized in serious condition, local senior officer Kashif Aftab Abbasi said. The attack, which represents one of the deadliest assaults on Pakistani security forces in recent years, came as over 300 worshippers congregated inside the mosque on Monday morning. Ghulam Ali, the provincial governor in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, called the attack a “security lapse.” Most of the victims were police officers, a local government hospital spokesperson said.