After Deadly Protests, Pakistan Supreme Court Orders Release of Former PM
LET HIM OUT
Pakistan’s Supreme Court has ordered the release of its recently arrested—and hugely popular—former prime minister, Imran Khan, days after his supporters torched government buildings to demand his release. According to Axios, the country’s high court ruled that Khan’s arrest at the hands of a paramilitary force was illegal, prompting celebrations among his allies. The embattled former cricket legend still faces a string of corruption charges related to his time in office from 2018 to 2022, which would bar him from seeking election if successful. But his release on Thursday still represents a win, particularly as Khan faces down enemies in the military and mainstream politics. At least 11 people have died in the protests surrounding Khan’s arrest, while police arrested thousand more.