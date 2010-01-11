Palin Thought VP Bid Was 'God's Plan'

McCain campaign strategist Steve Schmidt apparently has an endless stash of these things: He told 60 Minutes that Sarah Palin believed that John McCain chose her because of "God's plan." That wasn't the only jab aimed at her on the televised segment, which was linked to the much-anticipated release of Game Change, a book about the 2008 presidential campaign by New York magazine's John Heilemann and Time's Mark Halperin. During the campaign, Panicked Republicans evidently forced Palin to take a crash course on 20th century American history because she didn't understand basic policy facts, like why there is a North Korea and South Korea. Palin also distorted the truth on a regular basis. As Heilemann put it, during the campaign "she was still regularly saying that Saddam Hussein had been behind 9/11."
