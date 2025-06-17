Pamela Anderson Brought Back Her Bombshell Look for the Summer

For two years, Pamela Anderson has had some of Tinseltown’s buzziest bare-faced moments. Now, it’s her return to a more glamorous aesthetic that has people talking.

The movie poster for The Naked Gun, which hits theaters on August 1, 2025, brings back the kind of heat Pam made iconic way back in ‘89. This time around, though, it isn’t in a fiery red one-piece, but a curve-hugging velvet mini dress paired with a bouncy blonde blowout, all served with a side of leg propped up by a gun-toting Liam Neeson, who costars in the film. While Anderson’s name is absent from the poster, as noted by confused commenters, Anderson’s striking look nevertheless steals the show.

The Naked Gun (2025) Film Poster. Pictured: Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson. The Naked Gun Instagram/The Naked Gun Instagram

In the movie trailer for The Naked Gun, Anderson is seen sporting two eye-catching looks. First up: a tousled updo with soft, face-framing strands that create an effortless, just-threw-it-up vibe. Next, around the one-minute mark, there’s a look I like to call “Pamela in Paris,” which features brushed-out platinum waves peeking from beneath her Bonnie-and-Clyde black beret. ADVERTISEMENT

After Baywatch turned the actress into a household name in the ‘90s, Anderson became known for her ultra-glamorous (albeit wholly impractical for the beach) style.

Portrait of American actresses Nicole Eggert and Pamela Anderson, stars of the tv series 'Baywatch,' wearing low-cut red swimsuits, 1992. (Photo by Fotos International/Getty Images) Fotos International/Getty Images

This made it all the more surprising when, years later, Anderson went public about her decision to ditch the big hair and shimmery makeup she was once known for. “I did it for myself,” she told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the Today Show in 2024. “Who am I competing with?”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Pamela Anderson attends The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic) Theo Wargo/FilmMagic