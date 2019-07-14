CHEAT SHEET
Pamplona Running of the Bulls Ends With Three More Gorings
Two Australians and a Spaniard were gored in the final bull run in Pamplona, Spain, on Sunday morning. One of the men was gored in the leg, another in the right arm and the third in the armpit, according to the Associated Press. The annual eight-day event brings more than a million revelers to the Spanish city each year. Eight people were gored during the daily early-morning bull runs this year, but none suffered life threatening injuries. There have been just 16 deaths since the annual event, known as the San Fermin Fiesta, began in 1910. The last fatality was in 2009. The bulls are chased 930 yards through the tiny cobbled streets of Pamplona to the city’s bull ring where they are all eventually killed, drawing protests by animal rights activists who are a regular fixture each year.