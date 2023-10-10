Panic at University of Florida Vigil for Israel Victims Leaves Multiple People Injured
‘REAL STAMPEDE’
A candlelight vigil for the victims of the attacks in Israel descended into chaos at the University of Florida on Monday night when panic spread among the attendees and multiple people were injured in the ensuing stampede. UF Public Safety officials said the panic began just before 9 p.m., when an attendee in the roughly 1,000-person crowd fainted, and people started asking others to call 911. “The call was misunderstood by the crowd, which dispersed in a panic,” UF Public Safety said in a statement. It added that at least five people were injured during the rush and were treated for minor injuries at the scene. According to The Gainesville Sun, over 30 students were taken to UF Health Shands Hospital, which described a “mass casualty” incident due to the surge in patients. Witnesses told the Sun that patients suffered concussions, gashes, and one had a broken leg. “It was a real stampede,” said Chanie Goldman, co-director of the Chabad Jewish Student Center.