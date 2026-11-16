ANYONE BUT ME Panicked Trump Blames Buttigieg for His Mess in Deranged Attack The president offered a baffling take on the crisis.

President Donald Trump has blamed Democrat Pete Buttigieg for the nationwide ground stop that plunged air travel into chaos.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it had “experienced a technical problem” that led to the stop. Thousands of flights were canceled and disruption continued for days afterward.

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Trump was asked about it on Monday, when he took the opportunity to lay blame at the door of a Democrat.

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“We’ve been trying to get the money for two years to fix it,” Trump told reporters on the White House grounds. “And Buttigieg ruined the system. He totally ruined it. The Democrats really, it’s very old, but what they did really set back the system a long way.”

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He said he had been trying to get lawmakers to hand over more money to upgrade the system, and that some parts hadn’t been updated for 55 years.

“We essentially want to blow it up and put new in, and we can do it simultaneously with very little trouble, so that’s what we’re doing,” he said.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said U.S. airspace reopened later that day. It is thought to have been the most significant air travel disruption in the U.S. since the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.

“Essentially, what you saw on Friday was very, very old equipment that had a heart attack,” Trump said elsewhere during the gaggle.

“And I hate to blame anybody, but the Biden administration hooked up a lot of copper into glass, and copper—if you know anything about electrical engineering—you cannot hook up copper into glass,” Trump continued. “So a lot of money was wasted.”

On Friday, Mayor Pete fired off some shots of his own during a Democratic Party conference in Denver, Colorado.

“I’ll begin with a public service announcement,” he said. “I will be available in the hotel bar following the concert for anybody who needs to rebook their flights, or get a refund per your rights.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...

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