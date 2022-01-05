CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Paraguayan Soldier Fatally Attacked by President’s Pet Deer

    DON’T MESS WITH DEER

    Allison Quinn

    News Editor

    Reuters

    A Paraguayan soldier has been fatally gored by a deer belonging to the nation’s president while he was on a routine patrol, the country’s military announced. The soldier, identified as Sgt. Victor Isasi, 42, suffered “piercing injuries” to his chest when the animal charged at him. “On the security camera, you can see [the sergeant] enter the sector where these animals are and he makes a movement [lifts a hand] that provokes the deer’s reaction,” military spokesman Col. Victor Urdapilleta said in a statement. The deer, which was not native to Paraguay, is one of several animals kept in the gardens of President Mario Abdo Benitez’s residence. The BBC reports the animal was a gift to the presidential palace.

    Read it at BBC News