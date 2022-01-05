CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Paraguayan Soldier Fatally Attacked by President’s Pet Deer
DON’T MESS WITH DEER
Read it at BBC News
A Paraguayan soldier has been fatally gored by a deer belonging to the nation’s president while he was on a routine patrol, the country’s military announced. The soldier, identified as Sgt. Victor Isasi, 42, suffered “piercing injuries” to his chest when the animal charged at him. “On the security camera, you can see [the sergeant] enter the sector where these animals are and he makes a movement [lifts a hand] that provokes the deer’s reaction,” military spokesman Col. Victor Urdapilleta said in a statement. The deer, which was not native to Paraguay, is one of several animals kept in the gardens of President Mario Abdo Benitez’s residence. The BBC reports the animal was a gift to the presidential palace.