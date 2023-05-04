Paramount CEO Callously Dismisses Impact of Writers’ Strike
‘WON’T NOTICE’
The current WGA strike has left a lot of upcoming television and film releases up in the air. However, Paramount Global’s CEO Bob Bakish is assuring investors that consumers “won’t notice” the impact of the work stoppage. “Obviously, we’ve been planning for this,” Baskin said during an earnings call on Thursday. “We do have many levers to pull and that’ll allow us to manage through this strike, even if it’s for an extended duration. In terms of those levers, we have a lot of so to speak content in the can. So, with the exception of things like late night, consumers really won’t notice anything for a while.” Major Paramount projects for this year include Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and the new Taylor Sheridan show Special Ops: Lioness.