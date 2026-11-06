BIG BROTHER Paranoid White House Busted Freaking Out at MAGA Enemies Within The administration wants to make sure its conservative supporters aren’t breaking ranks. Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

The Trump administration has warned thousands of conservative organizations that it’s keeping an eye on their every move.

The White House Office of Public Liaison, which coordinates outreach with outside groups, sent a memo to more than 3,000 conservative organizations detailing President Donald Trump’s accomplishments to maintain unity after Democrats’ sweeping victory in Tuesday’s midterm elections, according to The Wall Street Journal.

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The memo emphasized that the White House would not let the new majority party reverse Trump’s policies, and concluded with the following sentence highlighted in yellow: “As always, we are monitoring statements, press releases, and media engagements from your organizations.”

The Trump administration wants to ensure no one falls out of line after Democrats secured the congressional chamber majorities. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Leaders from two notable conservative groups confirmed to the Journal that they had received the message.

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The memo followed soon after prominent Republicans rallied against the administration in the wake of Tuesday’s midterm meltdown.

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Top GOP operatives, including Vice President JD Vance, publicly blamed Trump’s Iran war for the party’s embarrassing loss of both the House and Senate majorities.

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Vance, 42, issued a lengthy statement on X on Wednesday detailing what he believed cost Republicans the election. His reasoning included America’s relationship with Israel and the cost of living, in addition to the war in Iran.

Vance is at his core a skeptic of U.S. military intervention in the Middle East. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

A White House official told the Journal the memo was intended to keep conservative groups unified during the second half of Trump’s lame-duck presidency. A White House spokesperson told the newspaper that it wasn’t supposed to sound like a threat.

Previous messages sent by the liaison’s office to conservative groups, reviewed by the Journal, contained no mention of monitoring the groups’ communications.

“As always, please continue to flag any statements of support, press releases, op-eds and media engagements on the topics outlined above,” an Oct. 1 email sent to conservative groups read, the Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper reported.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Cruz admitted that Republicans had failed in the midterms. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Top Republicans nationwide expressed their thoughts on the historic election, many of whom shared the vice president’s sentiments about Trump’s war in Iran being a major factor in Democrats winning so decisively.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who will be joined in January by Democratic Senator-elect James Talarico, described the defeats as “a Watergate-level repudiation,” and concurred with Vance that “the Iran war has dragged on too long.”

DeSantis blamed Trump directly for the Democrats’ sweeping victory on Tuesday. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose term ends in January, made it clear that voters made their disappointment with the 80-year-old president known.

“This midterm, no question, was a rebuke of the president and the Congress by Democrats, independents, and some Republicans that crossed over,” he told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham.

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