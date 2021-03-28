Paris Doctors Revolt Against Macron’s Decision Not to Lock Down
OVERWHELMED
French President Emmanuel Macron has been defending his decision not to impose a national lockdown, even as 2,000 people are dying of COVID-19 each week. Now dozens of Paris doctors are speaking out, saying his refusal has pushed the hospital system to the brink of catastrophe. In an op-ed in Le Journal du Dimanche, 41 physicians warned they may have to start rationing care in the coming weeks. “We will be obliged to triage patients in order to save as many lives as possible. This triage will concern all patients, with and without COVID, in particular for adult patients’ access to critical care,” they wrote, according to the Associated Press.
Macron has not responded but said last week: “There won’t be a mea culpa from me. I don’t have remorse and won’t acknowledge failure.”