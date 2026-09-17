FINAL FLIGHT Passenger Dies After Suffering Mid-Flight Medical Episode Cabin crew and passengers desperately tried to save the man’s life. Bazuki Muhammad / Reuters

A man has died while traveling aboard a plane from Malaysia to Australia after suffering what authorities have described as a “medical episode.” New South Wales Police said they dispatched officers to meet the plane after it landed at Sydney Airport around 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The man, who was 58 years old and from India, is understood to have fallen ill sometime after the aircraft departed Kuala Lumpur. Cabin crew and fellow passengers performed first aid to revive the man, but were unsuccessful. Police have not yet publicly confirmed the man’s identity or said what they believe may have caused his death. They said that his death is nevertheless not thought to have been suspicious and that no investigation will now be carried out. Malaysia Airlines has also not yet commented on the incident. It follows just over a month after Rain McMillan Walmsey, 22, died after falling unconscious during a Southwest Airlines Flight from Dallas to Los Angeles.

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