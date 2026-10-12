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BURNING DEPARTURE

Passenger Jet Makes Emergency Landing as Flames Tear Through Cabin

Dramatic footage shows travelers shouting “fire!” as flames spread.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA - 2025/12/25: A Indigo airplane seen arriving on a runway at Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). Commercial operations of flights started at the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) aimed at easing congestion at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), marking an important milestone in infrastructure development. The airport was developed and being operated by Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL), wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited. (Photo by Ashish Vaishnav/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Image

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

By Martha McHardy

A passenger jet was diverted after a power bank caught fire in an overhead luggage compartment, triggering panic among passengers. The IndiGo Airbus A321 was flying from Delhi to Chennai on Sunday when smoke was detected from a passenger’s electronic device. The power bank was inside a bag stowed in an overhead compartment. Dramatic footage shows travelers shouting “fire!” as flames spread and people scramble to retrieve their belongings. Cabin crew eventually extinguished the blaze using fire extinguishers. Pilots diverted to Hyderabad, where the plane landed safely. Passengers disembarked and continued their journey to Chennai on another aircraft. Power banks contain lithium batteries that can undergo thermal runaway if damaged, potentially producing intense fires and toxic fumes. A growing number of airlines are imposing tougher rules on power banks, while some have banned them entirely over fears they could ignite mid-flight. In the U.S., power banks are allowed on flights but must be packed in carry-on baggage, not checked luggage, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Read it at Daily Mail

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