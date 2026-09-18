Passenger Jet Spits Flames From Engine Mid-Flight

A Volaris Airlines flight bound for Mexico turned back to Las Vegas after its crew reported a possible engine fire mid-flight, according to airport officials and the Federal Aviation Administration. Volaris Flight 1741 was headed to Guadalajara when the crew called in the alert around 4:30 p.m. on September 14, prompting emergency protocols at Harry Reid International Airport. Video captured the Airbus A321neo departing over the valley with what appeared to be flames near one of its wings. “That plane is literally on fire!” one witness said, watching it fly overhead. Despite the dramatic scene, the plane landed safely with no injuries reported among passengers or crew. Airport authorities said they saw no visible smoke or fire once the aircraft landed. The FAA confirmed the incident in a statement, calling the information “preliminary and subject to change” and noting that it will investigate. Volaris did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
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