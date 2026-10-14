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OOPS

Passenger Plane Caught Up in Terrifying Near Miss

The second vehicle had entered a restricted space.

BALI, INDONESIA - 2025/06/22: A Jetstar Asia Airways Airbus 320 takes off from Denpasar Bali Ngurah Rai airport. Jetstar Asia will cease all operations on July 31 2025. After an extensive analysis of Jetstar Asia rising costs, the shareholders of the airline made the decision to progressively reduce the airline's schedule before permanently ceasing operations. (Photo by Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

By Harry Thompson

A passenger plane came scarily close to a van while landing. The Airbus A320, operated by Jetstar, was en route to regional Townsville Airport in Queensland, Australia, after taking off from Brisbane about an hour and a half earlier. Flight JQ908 is reported to have passed over the white van by less than 50 feet after the ground vehicle entered a restricted area during the plane’s landing. Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) labeled the close call last week a “serious incident.” “Safety is our number one priority, and we are working with the ATSB to understand the circumstances surrounding this incident,” a Jetstar spokesperson told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation in a statement. “Defence is working closely with the ATSB regarding its investigation into a runway incursion and near-collision at RAAF Base Townsville/Townsville Airport on 7 October 2026, after a vehicle entered a restricted airside area,” a spokesperson for the Australian Defence Force told the same network.

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