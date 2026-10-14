OOPS Passenger Plane Caught Up in Terrifying Near Miss The second vehicle had entered a restricted space. SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

A passenger plane came scarily close to a van while landing. The Airbus A320, operated by Jetstar, was en route to regional Townsville Airport in Queensland, Australia, after taking off from Brisbane about an hour and a half earlier. Flight JQ908 is reported to have passed over the white van by less than 50 feet after the ground vehicle entered a restricted area during the plane’s landing. Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) labeled the close call last week a “serious incident.” “Safety is our number one priority, and we are working with the ATSB to understand the circumstances surrounding this incident,” a Jetstar spokesperson told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation in a statement. “Defence is working closely with the ATSB regarding its investigation into a runway incursion and near-collision at RAAF Base Townsville/Townsville Airport on 7 October 2026, after a vehicle entered a restricted airside area,” a spokesperson for the Australian Defence Force told the same network.

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