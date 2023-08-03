Passengers Detain Man Who Attacked Flight Attendant: Cops
‘I’LL CUT OFF HER HEAD’
Authorities and Delta Airlines confirmed a terrifying incident which took place on a flight from Atlanta to New Orleans on Wednesday, according to reports. Delta Airlines flight 2432 saw a series of chaotic events which began when a man threatened a flight attendant with a sharp object, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed to WDSU. A witness told Fox 8 that the man “pulled a flight attendant into a chokehold, brandishing what appeared to be a shard of broken glass against the attendant’s neck and threatening to ‘cut off her head’ if anyone got too close.” The flight attendant was reportedly cut by the object at approximately 4:00 p.m. Passengers and crew then subdued the man, identified by police as Nelson Montgomery. It took at least eight people to subdue him until authorities from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office were able board the plane upon landing. He is receiving medical care for injuries sustained on the flight and faces charges of aggravated battery. The unidentified witness said Montgomery was “already bleeding profusely from his neck” when they were called to assist on the plane. “Delta flight 2432 operating from Atlanta to New Orleans was met by law enforcement personnel upon landing following a reported customer issue onboard,” the airline told Fox 8. “Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior on our aircraft and in our airports. Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our people and our customers.”