MOO-VING TARGET Patient Dies After Cow Virus Jumps to Human for First Time The virus was detected in Europe for the first time this summer. Eva Korinkova/Reuters # 4

A virus that usually affects livestock has been detected in a human for the first time. Authorities in France confirmed that a patient who died at a hospital in Lyon in early October had contracted the Shamonda virus, an insect-borne virus that typically affects cows and was previously considered non-transmissible to humans. Midges spread the disease, and the eastern French region where the patient fell ill had an outbreak among animals during the summer months. Officials believe the immunocompromised patient was being treated for an illness that made him more susceptible to infection. The virus was first detected in Nigeria in the mid-1960s, with the first-ever cases in Europe confirmed in late July. Authorities stress that they have not identified any health risks to the general population following the case. Investigations into whether the virus caused or contributed to the patient’s ​death are underway. Cows affected by the virus produce less milk and suffer other symptoms such as diarrhea. Shamonda has also been found in horses, sheep, and goats.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register