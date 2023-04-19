Patti LuPone: ‘Schmigadoon!’ Rejected Me For Being ‘Too Old’

CHEAT SHEET
    Patti LuPone, who has won three Tony Awards in her incredible career and been inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame, says she was rejected for a role in the Apple TV+ Broadway parody series Schmigadoon! because of her age. As Mashable points out, LuPone is 73—the same age as Martin Short, who was in the first two seasons of the show. “We reached out to them and said I want to be in Schmigadoon!” They said, ‘Sorry. You’re too old,’” she told the outlet. “It’s so sad. And it’s depressing... It’s their loss! I don’t know what else to say. I so wanted to be in it!”

