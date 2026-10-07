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HEARST ATTACK

Patty Hearst Kidnapper Dies at 81

The Vietnam War veteran served roughly eight years in prison for kidnapping the newspaper heiress in the 1970s.

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AP

By Will Neal

A member of the group that kidnapped Patty Hearst in the 1970s has died. Bill Harris, a Vietnam War veteran, died at a San Francisco hospital last month after suffering a heart attack, his second wife, defense lawyer Rebecca Young, confirmed. He was 81 years old. Harris was a member of the far-left Symbionese Liberation Army. Along with his first wife, Emily Harris, he helped plot the group’s kidnapping of Hearst, a newspaper heiress, in 1974. Hearst went on to participate in a bank robbery with other members of the organization. She later insisted she had only joined the group out of fear that Harris and others would kill her if she did not, which Harris disputed. Hearst was convicted over the heist, but her sentence was later commuted before President Bill Clinton pardoned her. After serving eight years for Hearst’s kidnapping, Harris divorced his first wife, Emily, and went on to work as a private investigator. He married his second wife, Young, in 1988. They had two children together. In 2003, he was convicted in relation to the 1975 killing of a woman during a hold-up in Sacramento, and served another four years in prison.

Read it at New York Post

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