Paul Cezanne at the Morgan Library is the Daily Pic by Blake Gopnik

Cezanne's "Terrace at the Garden at Les Lauves", a watercolor painted sometime between 1902 and 1906 and recently acquired by the Morgan Library in New York. It strikes me as unusually conventional in its spatial framework for a Cezanne, as though the artist is keeping space anchored as he unmoors his colors. The repoussoir plant pot at left seems especially trite, but it illustrates a crucial point we tend to loose track of (and the market wants us to ignore): That even the greatest artist can have moments of weakness, and is likely to build on cliches.

