Pence Asks Judge to Kill Lawsuit Pressuring Him to Interfere With Election Results
LEAVE ME OUT
Vice President Mike Pence wants nothing to do with Rep. Louie Gohmert’s (R-TX) last-ditch bid to give him the power to overturn the results of the 2020 election. In a Thursday legal filing, Pence argued that the congressman’s lawsuit, which was filed with other Republicans against the vice president, should be aimed at Congress instead. “Plaintiffs have presented this Court with an emergency motion raising a host of weighty legal issues about the manner in which the electoral votes for President are to be counted,” Pence’s filing reads. “But these plaintiffs’ suit is not a proper vehicle for addressing those issues because plaintiffs have sued the wrong defendant.” “A suit to establish that the Vice President has discretion over the count, filed against the Vice President, is a walking legal contradiction,” the brief adds. Gohmert’s lawsuit claims that an over 100-year-old law dictating the Electoral College process is unconstitutional, and Pence should be able to determine which electoral votes to count.