Pence: Trump’s Tulsa Rally May Move to Outdoor Venue as COVID-19 Cases Spike
Officials for President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign are considering alternative venues for Trump’s first campaign rally since the coronavirus shutdown, Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday. The campaign said they have received over 1 million ticket requests for the event. The Tulsa metropolitan area has a population of about 992,000. The rally comes as coronavirus cases are on the rise in Oklahoma. On Monday, Pence lied to reporters about the trajectory of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, falsely claiming “they’ve flattened the curve.”
Pence acknowledged in an interview with Fox News that there are health risks to bringing a large crowd together, but insisted that the campaign will be taking some precautions. “We’re also looking at outside activities, and I know the campaign team will keep the public informed as that goes forward,” Pence said. “But it’s one of the reasons that we’re going to do the temperature screening and we’re going to provide hand sanitizers and provide masks for people that are attending.”