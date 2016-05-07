Penn State: Can't Confirm Paterno Claim

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at ESPN
Penn State claims that it does not have records from 40 years ago to confirm whether the claim that former football coach Joe Paterno was told by a boy that Jerry Sandusky molested him in 1976 is true or not. "The university has no records from the time to help evaluate the claims," a statement from the university read. "More importantly, Coach Paterno is not here to defend himself. Penn State does not intend to comment further, out of concern for privacy, and due to the strict confidentiality commitments that govern our various settlement agreements." The claim arose from an insurance company involved with a coverage dispute with the university this past week.