Pennsylvania Is Latest State to Delay Primary Due to Coronavirus

Read it at Axios
Pennsylvania on Wednesday became the 10th state to delay its presidential primary over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The state’s lawmakers on Wednesday voted in favor of a measure to postpone the vote until June 2, and Gov. Tom Wolf is expected to sign it. The move comes after states such as Rhode Island, Ohio, Maryland, Louisiana, and Connecticut decided to reschedule primaries to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus as it sweeps through the country. Ellen Weintraub, commissioner of the Federal Election Commission, said last week that “voting by mail offers the best path.” At least 1,127 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for the coronavirus so far.