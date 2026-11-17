MOONLIGHTING Pentagon Pete Hands Millions to Scandal-Hit Firm A Defense Department official was convicted after admitting to advising a private company while evaluating its tech for military use. exclusive Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Pete Hegseth’s Department of Defense handed millions of dollars to a firm that was caught hiring a senior Pentagon official as a consultant, PunchUp can reveal.

Sierra Nevada Corporation was awarded at least three lucrative government contracts while paying Michael Henry for his services—even as he took part in government decisions about using its technology.

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One military software deal that Henry was involved in eventually brought the firm $44 million in government commitments. The conflict-of-interest scandal led to him being criminally convicted.

Sierra Nevada paid $7.75 million to settle fraud allegations arising from the arrangement in July this year. But just a month earlier, it had landed a fresh $5.4 million contract with the Department of Defense for the same communications system, the Daily Beast’s investigations unit found.

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The revelations come as Hegseth fights for survival after Republicans blamed the unpopular Iran war for their disastrous midterm election losses. The embattled Pentagon chief is facing calls for his removal and has fought off an attempt to impeach him over his handling of the conflict.

Hegseth, with President Donald Trump, is still holding on to his job,for now at least. Eric Lee/REUTERS

The scandal began in July 2019, when Henry started working for Sierra Nevada while serving as a technical director within the Pentagon’s Joint Staff J6 directorate. In his government role, he helped evaluate and obtain approvals for Sierra Nevada products. As a company employee, he recommended those products for government purchase.

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The firm had already secured a $47 million deal in 2018 to supply its TRAX communications software to Special Operations Command. In August 2019, while Henry was doing both jobs, the military placed another order for annual support under that agreement.

Eren Ozmen (right), pictured here with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel in 2019, is the president of the Sierra Nevada Corporation. picture alliance/Jan Woitas/picture alliance via Getty Images

According to the Justice Department, he participated in government decisions concerning three contracts awarded to Sierra Nevada, including orders under the TRAX agreement. That original agreement was subsequently expanded, with federal records showing $44.2 million ultimately committed over its five-year lifetime.

Henry pleaded guilty last year to a criminal conflict-of-interest charge and was sentenced to two years’ probation and fined $100,000.

Sierra Nevada agreed in July this year to settle allegations that it made false statements and certifications concerning the conflict of interest. The company did not admit liability, and its lucrative relationship with the military continued.

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On June 29, Special Operations Command awarded Sierra Nevada another $5,435,192, without competition, to maintain its TRAX software under a newer agreement supporting the same program. The work began September 23, nearly two months after the settlement was announced.

Commander Joe Vermette, a Special Operations Command spokesperson, confirmed that officials knew about the settlement and said the command had been in contact with the DOJ throughout the process.

He also said Sierra Nevada had not separately disclosed the settlement in connection with the contract. “USSOCOM constantly evaluates contractor responsibility and monitors for even the appearance of conflicts of interest,” Vermette told PunchUp.

Vermette defended the noncompetitive deal, saying only Sierra Nevada could meet the military’s requirements.

He stressed that Henry worked for the Joint Staff rather than Special Operations Command. There is no evidence Henry was involved in the latest award or that it broke contracting rules.

PunchUp asked Sierra Nevada about the settlement, its safeguards against conflicts, and the latest deal. The company did not respond.

Tom Latchem exposes the secrets, scandals, and stories that powerful people and institutions want to keep under wraps. Follow all of his reporting at PunchUp on Substack.

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