The defense secretary has been confronted over blocking promotions for qualified military officers.

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Democratic lawmakers are sharpening their knives for Pete Hegseth after he was busted for blocking the promotions of top brass.

Eight Democratic senators signed a letter to Hegseth demanding answers on reports that his office used printouts of internet searches to block the promotion of qualified military officers based on their perceived political or ideological views.

“These reports raise serious questions about whether the Department is undermining the military’s established, merit-based promotion process in favor of political considerations that threaten the integrity of our military leadership and national security,” the letter, first obtained by MS NOW, read.

Pete Hegseth is facing questions for blocking promotions. Luisa Gonzalez/REUTERS

The effort was spearheaded by Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and retired U.S. Navy captain, and signed by several other Democratic senators, including Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Elissa Slotkin of Michigan.

The letter stemmed from an MS NOW report citing three military officials who said Pentagon workers were asked to conduct internet searches on officers recommended for promotion to one- to two-star ranks to see if they ever expressed support for Gen. Mark Miller, the anti-Trump former chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; COVID-19 vaccines; DEI events; or the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The letter was signed by Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and other Democratic senators. David Dee Delgado/David Dee Delgado, Getty Images

The internet search results were printed and sorted into a folder separate from the selection board’s official file, the outlet reported. They were later used to withhold promotions from women and people of color.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment on MS NOW’s reporting and the senators’ letter.

“The reported scope and nature of your intervention represent an extraordinary departure from longstanding norms governing military promotions,” the senators said. “The apparent establishment of an additional screening process based on political considerations, particularly one reportedly operating without transparent criteria or documented justification, raises serious concerns about whether the Department is circumventing the safeguards Congress established to protect the integrity of military promotions.”

The lawmakers outlined eight questions about promotions, including the agency’s decision-making process and selection criteria. They also sought detailed explanations and supporting evidence on why certain promotions were blocked.

“It is particularly troubling that officers may be penalized for faithfully implementing lawful policies and directives issued by previous administrations,” they said. “This sends a dangerous message that servicemembers’ careers depend on whether their past service aligns with the political preferences of the current administration, rather than their performance, judgment, and leadership.”