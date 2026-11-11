🍅🍅🍅 Pentagon Pete Hit With Boos at Veterans Day Event It was impossible to miss the anger in the crowd at the event honoring veterans.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was booed at a Veterans Day event Wednesday just after gloating over the failed impeachment effort against him.

Several attendees at Arlington National Cemetery booed the self-proclaimed “secretary of war” when President Donald Trump introduced him on stage.

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“I had a feeling that was going to happen,” Trump said, though it was unclear if he was referencing the loud boos or cheers that preceded them.

Hegseth was seated next to the first lady at the ceremony. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

“He’s done a fantastic job,” Trump said. “He loves you, and he protects you – he’s all about you.”

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Hegseth attended the event to honor military veterans just after surviving a GOP-led impeachment push in the House.

Massie led the impeachment effort as one of his final acts while a member of Congress. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

The final vote was 211-204, with every House Democrat in attendance as well as Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, who led the effort, voting to impeach.

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Eleven Democrats, however, did not attend the vote at all. Just eight more votes for the motion would have been enough to pass it.

Trump had nothing but praise for his SecDef. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

Hegseth, 46, had been accused of high crimes and misdemeanors as it related to the Trump administration’s war with Iran and strikes on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean, among other things.

The former Fox&Friends weekend host had defended his record hours before the vote.

“This is not patriotism. This is sabotage,” Hegseth declared.

Hegseth appeared very defensive as he touted his controversial record at the head of DOD. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Trump appeared thrilled that the effort had failed, writing on Truth Social, “The Democrats’ attempt to impeach Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has miserably FAILED!”

“Every single Republican, except Thomas Massie, a major LOSER, voted in favor of Pete,” he wrote. “Again, Victories in Venezuela and Iran, the Best Recruitment Numbers in the History of the Military (Long waiting lists to get in!), and Spirit like rarely seen before, led to the EXONERATION of a Great American Patriot.”

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Hegseth and his “warrior ethos” overhaul of the military has come under increasing scrutiny as the war in Iran has dragged on, with a growing number of Republicans calling for his ouster. After the GOP midterms wipeout, Hegseth became a top target for the incoming Democratic-majority Congress.

“One of the first things we’re going to do in the majority, we’re going to run Pete Hegseth out of town,” Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, in line to become speaker of the House in mere weeks, declared at a campaign event last month.

Even after the vote was defeated this week, Jeffries told reporters that it was not the end of the Hegseth impeachment fight, saying, “It’s just the beginning.”

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