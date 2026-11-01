FED UP Pentagon Pete Humiliated in Secret Standoff With His Own Party Even Republicans have grown fed up with Hegseth’s antics.

Republicans on Capitol Hill have grown so frustrated with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that they gave him an ultimatum, a new report has revealed.

The Pentagon under Hegseth had been stalling on lawmakers’ efforts to access materials related to the DOD’s targeting of alleged drug trafficking boats in the Caribbean, and lawmakers got so fed up that the Republican-led Senate Armed Services Committee issued a threat, The Washington Post reported.

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They demanded Hegseth either turn over the requested documents or face one of Trump’s political nominees being blocked.

Hegseth could be on the Democrats' impeachment watch if they take control of the House. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Hegseth eventually gave in, the Post reported, citing two sources. The Pentagon did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

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The standoff highlights Hegseth’s vulnerabilities to congressional oversight, especially if Democrats take control of either chamber of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections.

Roger Wicker, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Armed Services, which gave Hegeseth the ultimatum. Aleksandra Szmigiel/REUTERS

Republicans have largely allowed Hegseth to carry out his “warrior ethos” vision for the military as he’s purged senior military leaders, waged an unauthorized war with Iran, and pursued the stated drug targeting.

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Democrats, meanwhile, have indicated they would give Hegseth, a former Fox & Friends weekend host, much less wiggle room in his operations.

They have also criticized his demeanor leading the military as he’s railed against so-called “fatties,” “weirdos,” and “beardos” in the military and at the same time supported hormone supplements to ensure “high T” troops.

Hegseth could be facing a revolt from within the military. JAM STA ROSA/via REUTERS

Hegseth could also be facing a revolt from rank-and-file members of the military who are fed up with his antics.

Defense Department officials have been stockpiling damning evidence that they say could force Hegseth out of office after the election, The Daily Mail reported. The officials have reportedly been compiling “emails, memos and meeting notes” over the course of Hegseth’s 22-month tenure.

They explained that compiling a paper trail of the happenings at the Pentagon, as well as a host of potential witnesses who could testify on Capitol Hill, will only aid them if Democrats retake control of the House and open an impeachment investigation.

A longtime Army officer told the outlet, “We’re ready with the receipts.”

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