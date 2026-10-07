'LOW T PETE' Pentagon Pete Photo Op Brutally Backfires As He Can’t Keep Up Pete Hegseth appeared to have a much slower mile time than his peers.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s latest cringe workout video caught him in some humiliating scenes.

Hegseth, 46, ran with members of the military this morning in California, but he couldn’t really keep up as he was seen trailing behind the pack of runners. Dozens of runners passed Hegseth or were seen keeping a faster pace than him.

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Another video from Wednesday’s workout showed the defense secretary doing a floor workout.

Hegseth attempted a bear crawl. MangoNews

In another clip, an out-of-breath Hegseth was seen too tired to continue doing pull-ups, so he started high-fiving people around him.

He had to stop to catch his breath. C-SPAN

His workout was swiftly mocked, as many pointed out that he appeared to be struggling.

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“This man would not survive a Pilates class,” one user wrote.

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“low t pete,” another said, in reference to Hegseth’s more recent obsession with getting testosterone levels up in the military.

“I see at least one female, maybe two outrunning Hegseth. Maybe he needs to lay off the extra testosterone,” another joked.

He struggled to throw a ball around. MangoNews

Hegseth has frequently joined members of the military for PT as he has fixated on physical appearance among troops.

“It all starts with physical fitness and appearance,” Hegseth told gathered generals when he worked out with them last week. “If the Secretary of War can do regular, hard PT, so can every member of our joint force.”

The former Fox News weekend host has posted several videos throughout his tenure that are ostensibly meant to highlight his manliness.

Hegseth is seen on a spin bike. @DOWResponse/X

Last week, he posted a video of himself running around the Pentagon with generals, although in that video he seemed to be keeping pace with everyone else.

And throughout his time leading the largest military in the world, he’s posted videos of himself on a spin bike, bench pressing, and doing push-ups and pull-ups with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., in what they call “The Pete and Bobby Challenge.”

He also posted a stranger image earlier this year of himself doing pull-ups on a tree with Dr. Oz.

Oz and Hegseth did some "tree pullups" in February. Screenshot/X/X/DrOz

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