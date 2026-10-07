Pentagon Pete Photo Op Brutally Backfires As He Can’t Keep Up
Pete Hegseth appeared to have a much slower mile time than his peers.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s latest cringe workout video caught him in some humiliating scenes.
Hegseth, 46, ran with members of the military this morning in California, but he couldn’t really keep up as he was seen trailing behind the pack of runners. Dozens of runners passed Hegseth or were seen keeping a faster pace than him.
Another video from Wednesday’s workout showed the defense secretary doing a floor workout.
In another clip, an out-of-breath Hegseth was seen too tired to continue doing pull-ups, so he started high-fiving people around him.
His workout was swiftly mocked, as many pointed out that he appeared to be struggling.
“This man would not survive a Pilates class,” one user wrote.
Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox
By clicking “SUBSCRIBE” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
“low t pete,” another said, in reference to Hegseth’s more recent obsession with getting testosterone levels up in the military.
“I see at least one female, maybe two outrunning Hegseth. Maybe he needs to lay off the extra testosterone,” another joked.
Hegseth has frequently joined members of the military for PT as he has fixated on physical appearance among troops.
“It all starts with physical fitness and appearance,” Hegseth told gathered generals when he worked out with them last week. “If the Secretary of War can do regular, hard PT, so can every member of our joint force.”
The former Fox News weekend host has posted several videos throughout his tenure that are ostensibly meant to highlight his manliness.
Last week, he posted a video of himself running around the Pentagon with generals, although in that video he seemed to be keeping pace with everyone else.
And throughout his time leading the largest military in the world, he’s posted videos of himself on a spin bike, bench pressing, and doing push-ups and pull-ups with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., in what they call “The Pete and Bobby Challenge.”
He also posted a stranger image earlier this year of himself doing pull-ups on a tree with Dr. Oz.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…