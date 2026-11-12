DAMAGE CONTROL Pentagon Pete Scrambles to Save Face After Humiliating Shushing The defense secretary is telling everyone to “carry on” after a sentinel scolded his group for not maintaining decorum at the military’s most sacred site Ezra Acayan/via REUTERS

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has taken a desperate measure to save face after a Tomb of the Unknown Soldier sentinel brutally shushed his group during a Veterans Day event.

Hegseth has posted photos of himself awarding a medal to the tomb guard who yelled at him to maintain decorum during a visit to the military’s most solemn site—an incident that followed CNN cameras capturing Hegseth’s group laughing near the tomb at Arlington National Cemetery.

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“We love soldiers,” Hegseth wrote on X along with photos. “We love standards. Well done, Specialist. Carry on Patriots.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth pins a medal to the uniform of “Specialist Iglesisas,” who scolded the Pentagon chief’s group on Veterans Day. X

The Pentagon has since confirmed that the soldier being fitted with a medal in the photos, “Specialist Iglesias,” was the sentinel who called out Hegseth’s group the day prior. A statement says he was awarded the Joint Service Commendation Medal “for the execution of his duties at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.”

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Iglesias quickly silenced Hegseth’s group after giggles were heard as they snapped photos. It was not Hegseth himself who laughed, but someone in his posse, which reportedly included his wife, chief of staff Ricky Buria, deputy chief of staff Patrick Weaver, and his senior adviser and deputy assistant Tami Radabaugh.

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Iglesias yelled out to the group, “All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times.”

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The group walked away moments later.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said after the scolding that Iglesias acted “correctly and respectfully.” Parnell also defended Hegseth, saying he has “always honored—and will always honor—the sacrifices our military men and women have made to keep America safe.”

Sentinels are always present, keeping watch over the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier around the clock, even during hurricanes and other severe weather. IndiaUniform/Getty Images

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is the final resting place of an unidentified soldier killed in action during WWI and serves as a memorial for all other unidentified soldiers.

The tomb is monitored around the clock by members of Company E of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, who are also known as “The Old Guard.” The volunteer platoon follows especially strict uniform and appearance standards, with male sentinels required to be at least 5’10″ and females at least 5‘8”.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared this photo with members of the U.S. Army's 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, also known as “The Old Guard.” X

Hegseth’s humiliation at Arlington comes at a trying time for the Pentagon chief. Outgoing Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, a critic of the president, filed articles of impeachment against Hegseth this week. MAGA-aligned Republicans ultimately succeeded in killing off Massie’s effort after 11 Democrats bizarrely missed the vote, many blaming traffic.

Democrats are still thirsting to have Hegseth removed from power, however, and will soon enjoy a comfortable House majority come January. Hegseth barely survived Senate confirmation at the peak of MAGA’s popularity in early 2025, requiring Vice President JD Vance to break a 50-50 tie, and he faces an uphill challenge in a safely Democratic-majority Senate if he is impeached.

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