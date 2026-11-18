SHOWSTOPPER Pentagon Pete Slammed After Venezuelan State TV Outs Secret Trip The most transparent administration’s defense secretary skipped town without a peep.

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Pete Hegseth has incited a social media firestorm over his surprise trip to South America, which was revealed to the public by Venezuelan state television.

The defense secretary, 46, was spotted shaking hands with Venezuelan Defense Minister Gustavo González López on a broadcast from the Venezuelan state television channel VTV, according to a clip shared on X by journalist Cody Weddle.

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Hegseth met with acting President Delcy Rodríguez in Caracas and signed a military agreement with González López that would “deepen” defense cooperation between the two nations, according to El País.

Hegseth's surprise visit was made public through Venezuelan state television. Screenshot/Cody Weddle/X

“We look forward ​to... deepening our defense cooperation and our defense partnership ​in ways that utilize the expertise of the US military and the war department alongside the great capabilities of your ​military,” Hegseth said, according to Reuters.

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The Pentagon, which Hegseth has boasted is the “most transparent administration ever,” did not publicly announce the secretary’s trip to Caracas, where U.S. military forces had bombed 10 months ago to capture Nicolás Maduro.

Hegseth's meeting with Venezuela's interim president was not publicly announced by the Pentagon. Miraflores Palace/via REUTERS

The Daily Beast has reached out to the Pentagon about why Hegseth’s visit was not publicly announced.

The defense department’s lack of transparency sparked concern online among national security reporters and foreign policy experts alike.

Lara Seligman/X

“Hegseth is in Venezuela - but the Pentagon refused to confirm or give out any information about his trip,” wrote Lara Seligman, a national security reporter at The Wall Street Journal. “I’ve never seen anything like this before.”

“As a result, the Pentagon has largely punted coverage of Hegseth’s trip to Venezuelan state TV,” added CNN national security reporter Zachary Cohen.

Michael McFaul/X

Michael McFaul, a professor of political science at Stanford University and former U.S. Ambassador to Russia, wrote, “We are signing such agreements with the same regime (minus one) that we used to describe as a communist dictatorship.”

“Endless humiliation after humiliation,” wrote journalist Séamus Malekafzali.

Amy McGrath, a former Kentucky Democratic Senate candidate, also chimed in.

Amy McGrath/X

“Remember when Pete Hegseth promised us the most transparent Pentagon in history?” the Marine veteran asked. “Why are we learning about new U.S. military agreements with Venezuela’s authoritarian government from Venezuelan state television?”

Pod Save America co-host Tommy Vietor pointed out that Alejandro Betancourt López, the Venezuelan billionaire oil tycoon at the center of the country’s major energy agreement with the U.S., attended Hegseth’s meeting.

Tommy Vietor/X

“This is not about rebuilding Venezuela’s oil sector,” the former Barack Obama staffer said. “It’s about replacing Maduro’s oligarchs with Trump’s new crop.”

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