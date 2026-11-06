FALL GUY Pentagon Pete’s Escape Route Slammed Shut as Walls Close In Knives are out for Pete Hegseth after the Iran war crushed the GOP in the midterms.

Pete Hegseth’s route to a Senate seat appears to have closed, as President Donald Trump weighs firing him over his election disaster.

Hegseth is under increasing pressure in the wake of Tuesday’s midterms, when Democrats seized control of the Senate as millions of voters punished the GOP over the Iran war and the price increases it’s caused.

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A Republican operative in Tennessee, where Senator Marsha Blackburn will vacate her seat to become the state’s governor, told The Washington Post that Hegseth is not under consideration to be her replacement.

President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth attend a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Maxim Shemetov/REUTERS

The operative told the Post rumors of Hegseth being in line for the role were “spin from a bunch of consultants with nothing better to do,” and added that “D.C. won’t pick the next senator.”

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The Associated Press also reported that Hegseth is not in the running.

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A source close to Hegseth told the Post he’s not interested in the job. The Daily Beast has contacted the Defense Department, White House, and Senator Blackburn’s office for comment.

In the wake of the midterm results, reports said Trump has been calling advisors to ask whether he should replace Hegseth, but has yet to decide. Trump has long solicited allies’ feedback on the phone before firing officials, suggesting Hegseth’s days in the role could be numbered.

CNN reported Thursday that Republican operatives in Congress are seeking to pin the blame for the disastrous results of the war on Hegseth, arguing that he played a key role in persuading Trump to attack Iran despite lacking a clear plan or exit strategy.

The report said Republican lawmakers could vote to remove Hegseth before the blue wave of newly elected Democratic lawmakers takes control of Congress in January. Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky said he plans on introducing an impeachment bill next week, and multiple GOP sources told CNN it would likely pass.

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Democrats have also signaled their intention to aggressively investigate Hegseth when they take power.

On Thursday, Hegseth released a combative video comparing himself to Trump, who faced impeachment twice during his first term.

“A disgruntled, defeated congressman along with all his Democrat allies has also dropped sham articles of impeachment against yours truly. Just like they tried against President Trump twice,” he said.

On Wednesday, Trump denied rumors he’s considering replacing Hegseth, telling reporters, “I think he’s doing a very good job.”

Hegseth has been a vociferous champion of the Iran war, as the conflict drags into its ninth month with no clear end in sight, gas prices spiking globally, and U.S. power in the Middle East dented.

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