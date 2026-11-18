ON THE FRINGES Pentagon Pete’s Prayer Service Takes Dark Turn A pastor who thinks women shouldn’t be allowed to vote has made a repeat appearance at the Pentagon. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

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Pete Hegseth has participated in a monthly Pentagon prayer service with a pastor who believes women shouldn’t be allowed to vote and who wants to outlaw abortion.

Hegseth instituted the monthly Christian service for Pentagon employees last May. Pastor Douglas Wilson, who spoke at the gathering this past February, returned on Tuesday, as shown in photos shared by Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell.

“We gathered at the Pentagon for our monthly prayer service,” Parnell wrote in a post on X. “This nation will forever stand as one nation under God.”

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In the photos, Hegseth, 46, and Wilson, 73, stood side by side.

Hegseth and Wilson (far left) X/SeanParnellASW

Hegseth has praised Wilson's mentorship and leadership. X/SeanParnellASW

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. What Wilson said at the prayer service wasn’t immediately clear.

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In February, Hegseth missed all of Wilson’s remarks, but came on stage at the last minute to tell him, “I’m sure it was fantastic.”

“Thank you for being here. Thank you for your leadership, for your mentorship, for the things you’ve started, the truth you’ve told, your willingness to be bold,” Hegseth said. “It’s the type of thing that we’re trying to exercise here, too, with the monthly worship service—is to pause and recognize who is at the wheel, who is sovereign in all of these things, the scale and scope of which we can’t possibly imagine sometimes, and outcomes we cannot foresee. But there is no Plan B, only God’s plan of Plan A.”

Less than two weeks later, the U.S. would start a war against Iran that continues to this day.

A self-described Christian nationalist, Wilson’s extreme views haven’t seemed to turn off Hegseth. He leads Christ Church in Moscow, Idaho, which has branches in many other locations, including Washington, D.C. Last August, Hegseth and his family attended its inaugural service, CNN reported. Hegseth is a member of a Tennessee church in Wilson’s network, the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches (CREC).

Wilson, CNN noted, bans women from leadership roles in Christ Church. He also opposes women’s suffrage and wants to outlaw abortion and homosexuality.

Parnell told CNN last year, “The Secretary is a proud member of a church affiliated with the Congregation of Reformed Evangelical Churches, which was founded by Pastor Doug Wilson. The Secretary very much appreciates many of Mr. Wilson’s writings and teachings.”

Wilson spoke at the prayer service in February, after which Hegseth commended his leadership. Digital Visual Information Distribution System

Wilson also generated controversy in the 1990s when he co-authored a pamphlet on slavery in the U.S. He and Christian minister J. Steven Wilkins wrote in part: “Slavery produced in the South a genuine affection between the races that we believe we can say has never existed in any nation before the War or since.”

When asked if he still believes this “affection” existed, he told CNN: “Well, yes, it depends on which master, which slave you’re talking about.”

Hegseth listens to Wilson speak during Tuesday's prayer service. X/SeanParnellASW

“Slavery was overseen and conducted by fallen human beings, and there were horrendous abuses and there were also people who owned slaves who were decent human beings and didn’t mistreat them,” he added. “I think that system of chattel slavery was an unbiblical system, and I’m grateful it’s gone.”

Wilson also said he’s not racist.

“I’m not a White nationalist. I’m not a fascist. I’m not a racist. I’m not a misogynist, and those are the names that usually get thrown at me,” he said. “And then when someone says, well, that’s Christian nationalism, I can—well, I can work with that.”

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