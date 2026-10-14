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Pentagon Pete’s Secret Push to Launch Major New Attacks Revealed

The defense secretary is apparently keen to launch a major operation ahead of the midterms.

Pete Hegseth,

Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

By Isabel van Brugen

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has backed unleashing new strikes on Iran as part of a major operation ahead of the midterm elections, according to a report.

Hegseth, 46, and the leadership of U.S. Central Command are the strongest backers of resuming attacks, a source familiar with the discussions told Axios. Most of President Donald Trump’s advisers, however, favor maintaining economic sanctions and “other forms of pressure” for now.

Pete Hegseth

Pete Hegseth is apparently among the strongest backers of resuming strikes in Iran.

Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

The push comes as the war, which the 80-year-old president promised would last “a few weeks,” is nearing the end of its seventh month and has claimed the lives of 21 U.S. service members, with hundreds of others wounded.

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump discussed a possible major new operation before Israel’s Oct. 27 elections and the U.S. midterms on Nov. 3, Axios reported on Wednesday, citing two U.S. officials, an Israeli official, and another source with knowledge of the matter.

Their discussions have covered a potential joint U.S.-Israeli operation targeting military and nuclear sites, according to the sources. An Israeli official said Netanyahu raised concerns during the call about Israeli intelligence indicating that Iran is “taking troubling steps to reconstitute its nuclear program.”

Trump and Netanyahu

Trump and Netanyahu had a call about the matter last week, according to Axios.

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The White House denied Axios’ reporting.

A White House official said it was “false” that Trump and Netanyahu discussed resuming the conflict. “The president has said that we will not be attacking Iran at any time prior to the midterm elections,” the official told Axios.

Netanyahu’s office told Axios that “the prime minister maintains regular contact with President Trump and senior U.S. administration officials and does not comment on the content of their conversations.”

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shakes hands with US President Donald Trump onstage during an event at Sparrows Point Shipyard, in Baltimore County, Maryland, US, October 6, 2026.
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Axios’ sources said Trump appears to be hesitant about renewed attacks.

“Bibi seems to want to go in again. He has talked to the president about it a couple times, and the president has said, ‘Well, you know, Bibi, go ahead and get ready.’ But there’s really no commitment. ‘Go ahead and get ready’ is maybe now, maybe later, maybe never,’” a U.S. official told Axios.

The U.S. and Israeli militaries remain on alert and are completing preparations in case Trump changes his mind, sources said.

The Daily Beast has contacted the Pentagon for comment.

The Trump administration has offered conflicting explanations for launching strikes on Iran and has made contradictory statements about ending and escalating the conflict.

The prospect of renewed strikes comes amid widespread public opposition to Trump’s war. A September CNN/SSRS poll found that 73 percent of U.S. adults disapproved of the war, while 75 percent do not believe Trump has a clear plan for handling the situation.

Meanwhile, Qatari mediators are still awaiting Iran’s response to a U.S. counterproposal that includes demands for nuclear concessions, Axios reported.

“The negotiations are not really dead, but they’re not really alive,” a U.S. official told the outlet.

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Isabel van Brugen
Isabel van BrugenFreelance Writer

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