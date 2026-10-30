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MAN OVERBOARD

Pentagon Pete’s Twisted Revenge on Desperate Sailor Exposed

Nicholas McKelvey jumped overboard in early August.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth delivers his 2026 "State of the Force" address to US junior officers and enlisted leaders at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Quantico, Virginia, US, September 30, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool

Evan Vucci/Reuters

By Leigh Kimmins

Naval top brass under Pete Hegseth’s hardline Pentagon leadership punished a teenage airman after he survived a harrowing 67-foot leap into the ocean.

Navy Airman Nicholas McKelvey, 19, was formally discharged on Thursday, with leadership branding his desperate mental health crisis aboard the U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln as “malingering” and accusing him of faking distress to escape a grueling combat deployment as the ship headed for the Middle East.

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Under the terms of his removal—a general discharge under honorable conditions—the young father has been stripped of his G.I. Bill education assistance, crushing his family’s hopes of affording a college degree.

The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, pictured departing Laem Chabang Port after concluding a five-day port visit to Thailand. The U.S. Navy vessel originally docked on September 2, 2026, allowing its crew of approximately 5,000 personnel to enjoy shore leave and rest in Pattaya following an extended 286-day operational deployment in the Middle East.

The U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln was at sea for a record 265 consecutive days without a port call.

TNP/Panumas Sanguanwong/Thai News Pix/LightRocket via Getty Images

McKelvey had endured 255 consecutive days working 12-hour shifts on the flight deck under a blazing sun aboard an aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea. Pushed past his breaking point by severe food shortages, family health crises, and the strain of missing his daughter’s birth, the young mechanic sprinted across the deck and jumped into the open water on Aug. 3.

“I didn’t want to be there anymore,” McKelvey said, speaking out publicly for the first time. “If I was going to die because of it, then that’s just how it is,” he told The New York Times.

McKelvey was pulled from the water 50 minutes later, and officers enforcing Hegseth’s zero-tolerance culture swiftly framed his cry for help as criminal misconduct. The Navy placed him on suicide watch, ordered him to clean floors the next day, and subsequently hit him with formal charges.

A commanding officer found him guilty during a hearing last month, ruling that his leap endangered the vessel.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth visits the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, returning from its deployment from the Iran war, in waters off San Diego, California, US October 7, 2026.

Hegseth visited the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln, finally returning from its deployment in the Iran war, in waters off San Diego on Oct. 7.

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech/Handout via Reuters

His wife, 19-year-old Samantha Larry, slammed the administration’s retaliatory move as a cold effort to cover up systemic failures aboard the ship, where at least eight sailors attempted suicide during a near-record 322-day deployment.

“They don’t want to take accountability for what happened to him, and to what happened to multiple sailors on the boat,” Larry told the Times. “I don’t think that they care. They care more about how they’re pictured, how they’re viewed. They don’t want anyone to see the bad stuff.”

The case highlights the harsh conditions military crews face. Rather than addressing widespread burnout or providing adequate care, leadership opted to penalize the struggling sailor, leaving his young family facing crippling debt as they care for relatives fighting cancer.

“What they did was wrong,” Larry added. “They’d rather blame the victim.”

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Now staying in short-term rentals in San Diego while preparing to move back to their Florida hometown, the family faces an uncertain future without the educational lifeline they expected when McKelvey enlisted in 2024.

“We’re going to have to pull out student loans,” Larry noted. “It is essentially setting us up for just putting us in debt.”

While a Pentagon spokesman insisted to the Times that the fleet maintains specialized teams to provide tailored care, military leaders declined to directly address the specific allegations of neglect and retaliation raised by the McKelvey family.

Documents obtained by the Times show the suspicion the young airman faced after his plunge. An investigating officer wrote in an official report that while McKelvey’s “motives are undetermined,” the “conditions in which he jumped appear suspect.”

The U.S. Navy Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln sails toward Laem Chabang Port before docking for a rest stop following a long deployment in the Middle East, in Chonburi province, Thailand, September 2, 2026. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

The aircraft carrier, which was commissioned in 1989, was streaked with rust as it steamed toward Thailand.

Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

The officer highlighted that McKelvey jumped in broad daylight when the aircraft carrier was moving slowly for maintenance, the waters were relatively calm, and he was wearing a float coat that functions as a flotation device.

The report further asserted that the sailor “almost immediately waved for help”—a detail McKelvey forcefully disputes, clarifying that he was not waving but trying to swim away from the vessel.

Less than two weeks after McKelvey’s suicide attempt, Hegseth said conditions on the ship were “completely misrepresented” in the media.

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The Daily Beast contacted the Navy and the Pentagon for comment on this story.

A Navy official told the Beast: “Sailors are accountable under the UCMJ, but suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts are not, themselves, punishable misconduct. They require a safety-first response, clinical care, and command support. Any separate allegation of misconduct is considered on its own facts with appropriate legal consultation.”

They added that “the health, safety, well-being and resiliency of our Sailors and Marines remain essential to maintaining a ready and effective force. Asking for help is a sign of strength, and the Navy has many resources to keep our people physically and mentally strong.”

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