X-FILES Pentagon Drops New UFO Files That Critics Call a Distraction The files include reports on warp drives, wormholes, and invisibility cloaking. Department of Defense/Handout via REUTERS

The Pentagon released its sixth batch of government files on unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UFOs, on Friday in a move critics labeled a distraction. The document drop includes grainy videos of lights in the sky, scanned contracts, and declassified papers from Project Blue Book, an Air Force investigation program that ran from 1952 to 1969. In February, President Donald Trump ordered the release of government files related to extraterrestrial life and unidentified anomalous phenomena, calling them “highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters” in a Truth Social post. Since May, the Defense Department has intermittently shared new materials on a rolling basis. The latest files, many of which come from a secretive military initiative called the Advanced Aerospace Weapon System Applications Program, deal with topics straight out of science fiction, from warp drives to wormholes to invisibility cloaking. Critics called the release a diversion tactic as the president faces mounting political and economic pressure due to the war in Iran. “They are trying to distract from $7 diesel prices with more UFOs,” wrote political commentator Brian Krassenstein in a post on X. (Diesel prices reached an all-time high of $6.43 Friday morning).

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