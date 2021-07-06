Pentagon Scuttles $10 Billion Cloud Computing Contract With Microsoft
The Pentagon canceled its $10 billion contract for classified information cloud storage with Microsoft Tuesday. A federal court ordered the Defense Department’s work on the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract to stop last year after Amazon filed suit over Donald Trump’s feud with Jeff Bezos, arguing the former president’s disparaging remarks unfairly hindered its bid for the contract. A DoD spokesperson said in a release, “With the shifting technology environment, it has become clear that the JEDI Cloud contract, which has long been delayed, no longer meets the requirements to fill the DoD’s capability gaps.” The Pentagon will seek new bidders, including Microsoft and Amazon, for a cloud computing contract dubbed Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability. The award will go to more than one company, according to the DoD.