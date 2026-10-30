WAR PLANS Pentagon Secretly Braces for Embarrassing Trump Defeat A source said the Pentagon “can’t admit” it is putting its contingency plan in place. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Pentagon officials are secretly preparing for Donald Trump’s demand for a record $1.5 trillion defense budget to fail, according to a report.

For months, the Trump administration, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, has called on Congress to fund a mammoth $1.5 trillion Pentagon budget to pay for military projects such as a “Golden Fleet” battleship or a planned “Golden Dome” missile defense system, as well as replenishing severely depleted stockpiles used in the war in Iran.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the record-breaking military budget request has struggled to attract the bipartisan support it needs. With the GOP potentially losing control of the House and Senate in next week’s midterms, the Pentagon is quietly preparing to draft a budget that cuts $400 billion from the president’s request.

“None of them expect anywhere close to 1.5 trillion,” a former official told Politico. “They are absolutely developing plans [for less] and that is much more the expectation than anything close to 1.5 trillion.”

Politico said Pentagon officials realize the president’s $1.5 trillion request is "effectively dead." Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Another source with knowledge of the plans admitted that the Pentagon “can’t admit” it is preparing for a reduced military budget, as doing so would run contrary to what administration officials have been saying about getting the $1.5 trillion package over the line.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Trump administration believes Congress can clear the full military funding package through a process called reconciliation, which allows the Senate to pass certain spending legislation with a simple majority of 51 votes rather than the usual 60-vote threshold.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Using this process, Republican lawmakers could add $350 billion to a $1.15 trillion base defense budget.

Trump’s $1.5 trillion defense budget request amounts to an increase of nearly 50 percent. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Some Senate Republicans have expressed doubt that reconciliation would pass at all if the GOP loses control of either the House or the Senate in the midterms.

When Congress returns after the November 3 elections, Republicans will have less than five weeks to vote on multiple bills before the new congressional term begins.

Play Video

“If we lose control of Congress, it’ll be the Last Supper,” MAGA Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno previously told Politico, adding that the reconciliation plan would be less likely to “happen” if Democrats win control of either chamber.

“Republicans are increasingly angry at the administration on the defense front,” the former official added. “[It’s] unlikely that anything drastic, a $1.5 trillion budget, would happen.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and the Pentagon for comment.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register