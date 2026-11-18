TICKING TIME BOMB Pentagon Vet Who Predicted Outage Chaos Issues Darker Warning A former Pentagon tech leader has warned that the recent outages pale in comparison to the threats on the horizon.

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A former Pentagon official says the wave of tech crises wreaking havoc across the country have exposed glaring vulnerabilities that could open the door to even greater chaos.

“The internet is starting to flicker,” wrote Vanderbilt University professor Brett Goldstein, an expert in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence who previously headed a Pentagon tech unit dubbed the “SWAT team of nerds,” in a new op-ed in The Washington Post.

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Goldstein recalled that within hours of publishing his previous op-ed on Thursday warning about technological vulnerabilities potentially bringing the internet to a standstill, some of the very disruptions he had described—such as bank apps going down—began unfolding.

“The internet does not go dark. It flickers. A country built on the assumption that the internet would always be on learns what happens when it isn’t,” Goldstein wrote Thursday, only hours before Microsoft’s major outage disrupted services for millions. Marine Corps Sgt. David Staten

That day, a massive Microsoft outage crippled businesses worldwide. The next day, the FAA communications failure triggered a nationwide ground stop and days of travel chaos. On Monday, major U.S. banks experienced disruptions that locked some customers out of their accounts, while another round of problems at United Airlines sparked widespread delays.

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While the outages have stoked fears that America’s digital infrastructure is under attack, Goldstein argued hostile actors weren’t responsible for the disruptions this time—but warned that could change.

Goldstein called the outage chaos a “gentle” warning, calling on weaknesses in America’s digital infrastructure to be quickly identified and fixed before malicious AI can exploit them. CNN

“None of these failures appear to have resulted from an attack or intentional disruption, but each one showed how a small piece can bring down a large system,” Goldstein wrote. “That is cause for deep concern, because what a contractor did by accident, an adversary will certainly try to do on purpose.”

Before the rise of AI, he said, digital weakness and fragility had largely been overlooked: “There were too many systems and too few people who understood them for anyone to find the one vulnerability that would matter.”

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That equation has changed with AI, which has “the tremendous ability to consume all information and find the holes, those needles in the haystack where systems are most vulnerable,” according to Goldstein.

“Last week was a warning, and although it felt seismic in the moment, in reality it was a gentle one. Every failure was an accident, and every system came back,” he wrote.

But he warned that “one day they will not”—if malicious AI can exploit weaknesses before they are identified and fixed.

That’s where AI cuts both ways, according to Goldstein.

President Donald Trump has downplayed the spate of tech outages, saying, “It’s life.” Eric Lee/REUTERS

“The same tools that find the holes for an attacker can find them for the defenders first,” he wrote. “Use AI to identify the potential points of failure—the one router or one line of code that can take down everything—rank them and, in the American way, fix them fast.”

Goldstein expanded the Pentagon’s Defense Digital Service from a rapid response IT unit into one involved in drone warfare and satellite projects. He left the unit in 2021.

The Defense Digital Service has been defunct since April last year, when the entire team quit after President Donald Trump’s DOGE crusade sidelined them.

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