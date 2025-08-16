People Are Stunned By This Reality Star’s Resemblance to Barbie

Season seven of Love Island USA may have finished airing a month ago, but the hit reality show has yet to lose its grip on fans, especially with the reunion just a few days away. But nothing has made greater noise than the flawless looks runner-up Olandria Carthen has showcased during her various press appearances. So stunning that fans and casual observers alike are calling Carthen the “Bama Barbie” thanks to her astonishing resemblance to the actual Mattel doll, and naturally, because of her roots in Decatur, Alabama.

Social media couldn’t get enough of the beauty moments crafted by Esther Edeme, aka Painted by Esther, whose expert blush placement and audacious use of bold, vibrant colors on dark skin, the makeup artist’s signature that has become recognizable upon first glance.

The first look done that made waves featured the 27-year-old wearing a sleek half-up half-down hairstyle, cheeks brushed with a soft fuchsia blush, a subtle nose highlight mirroring the shimmer in her inner-eye corners, and boldly separated lower-lash clusters for a fluttery finish. Carthen’s glam, paired with a lime green, high-neck, mini dress—styled by Matthew Reisman and Reginald Reisman—carries strikingly similar vibes as the special-edition Lemon Lime Sorbet Barbie released in 1998—a rare find that seems to be exclusively available on specialty sites for collectors.

In another interview, on the same day, with the TODAY Show, fans couldn’t help but compare Carthen’s look to the iconic Barbie logo of the doll’s silhouetted high ponytail, ends slightly curled, and the side-swept bangs.

And Carthen every facial feature signature to the Barbie doll: high cheekbones, a slightly upturned nose, almond eyes, and a cupid’s bow. The combination of her doll-like features with the makeup style of Edeme created a match made in beauty heaven with fans now “obsessed with this duo,” as one commenter wrote on Instagram.

Sporting a retro baby blue and white romper—the barbie pony still in tact—a glamour moment channeling (though not a Barbie doll, but a doll nonetheless) the 1960s Vintage Ideal Tammy Barbie Doll. Carthen’s team are playing up the doll imagery, and rightfully so, the public is latching onto it.

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 14: Olandria Carthen is seen on August 14, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images) XNY/Star Max/GC Images

On Edeme’s Instagram post promoting the look, commenters can be found writing, “I hope y’all never part ways because y’all were made for each other!” and others saying, “What a partnership!” And a partnership it’s been. The duo came together almost instantly: Edeme announcing on July 16, Olandria followed her on Instagram, and Carthen responding, ‘Let’s work, sista.’”

The Love Island star appeared on Watch What Happens Live, hosted by Andy Cohen, who will also be hosting this year’s Love Island reunion—clearly, the budget has increased—with another staggering beauty look painted by Edeme’s hands. It’s a more sultry, bronzed look of black eyeshadow balanced by the vibrancy of Carthen’s blush.

The makeup artist even shared behind-the-scenes photos from Season 7, dubbing Carthen a “Vintage Versace Bama Barbie” as she stunned in a 1993 Versus by Gianni Versace look. “My doll face,” she wrote in a post to X, “I’ve had a ball glamming her.” The comments were littered with netizens requesting an Olandria Barbie doll be made and others stating Carthen was “the most beautiful woman [they] have ever seen.”

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 13: Olandria Carthen is seen on August 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images) XNY/Star Max/GC Images

In a testament to her appeal, producers and casting directors of the show had the impeccable foresight of Carthen’s potential and handpicked her to come on the show, not once, or twice, but three times. In an interview on the podcast Sorry We’re Cyrus, the breakout reality star revealed “they’ve [Love Island USA] been reaching out to me since 2023.” It took a lot of convincing, prayer, and even “asking Mama” for permission, according to Carthen, before she finally accepted a slot in the show’s cast for its seventh season.

And it was a tumultuous journey for her nonetheless. Her experience was riddled with seemingly unreciprocated romantic connections with fellow islanders, a (false) dumping from Casa Amor, and then another very real potential permanent dumping from the show, and despite it all, she came out on top.

Carthen’s social media presence skyrocketed from 13,000 followers pre-villa to two million and counting on Instagram alone. The star’s poise, immaculate posture, levelheadedness, funny one-liners, and elite challenge prowess (thank you, episode 15) will be what fans remember her for in the Love Island universe.