PEPPA PILLAGE ‘Peppa Pig’ Creator Targeted by Notorious Crime Gang The heist masterminds were busted for swiping items worth tens of thousands of dollars. Peppa Pig/Disney General Entertainment Con

The animator who co-created the beloved children’s TV show “Peppa Pig” has been robbed of tens of thousands of dollars worth of belongings, including a Rolex, handbags, and suitcases designed by Chanel. Cops say the perpetrators—Romanian nationals Adrian Alempi, 34, and Radu Dogaru, 41—are the same pair behind one of the world’s largest art heists. The thieves were convicted for the October 2012 robbery at Rotterdam’s Kunsthal gallery, where they stole artworks by Picasso, Matisse, and Monet, worth $24.4 million. Released for their initial heist in 2018, the men broke in through a first-floor window at Mark Baker’s England home on Valentine’s Day while he and his wife went out for about 90 minutes, it was revealed at their sentencing on Tuesday, according to The Sun. The judge overseeing the case said that Baker’s wife was traumatized by the break-in. “She didn’t want to leave the house in case she came back to find it burgled again,” the judge said. “She said she screamed when her husband came up behind her wearing dark clothes as she thought he was a burglar.” The judge sentenced Dogaru to four years in prison, while Alempi received a five-year sentence because he entered the United Kingdom illegally.

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