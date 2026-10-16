FLU SEASON DEFENSE Perelel’s New Collagen+ Defense Is Designed for Daily Immune Support Perelel just launched a new daily wellness powder that goes far beyond your typical collagen. Anna Blazhuk/Getty Images

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It’s official: Cold and flu season has already arrived. According to the CDC’s FluView surveillance data, the 2026–2027 flu season started earlier than usual, with activity picking up in August and September. While vaccination remains key for fending off the flu, adding an immune-supporting supplement to your existing stack can offer another layer of support this season and beyond.

Perelel’s new Collagen+ Defense supplement takes the multitasking benefits of your standard collagen powder a step further with a targeted blend of ingredients designed to support immune function, joint health, skin elasticity, and stronger, healthier-looking hair. Formulated by doctors and nutritionists (Perelel was co-founded by two OB-GYNs), the daily powder combines hydrolyzed collagen peptides with animal-free lactoferrin, a multifunctional protein naturally found in colostrum that supports the body’s immune response. The formula is designed to support everyday immune health in as little as three weeks while also supporting healthy iron absorption, which is important for maintaining normal energy levels.

Perelel Perelel Collagen Defense Powder See At Perelel

You can easily mix the unflavored powder into water, coffee, tea, or smoothies for a non-chalky dose of immune and structural support, without adding yet another capsule to your routine. Plus, like Perelel’s other vitamins and dietary supplements, Collagen+ Defense is formulated with women at different life stages in mind, from pregnancy and postpartum to perimenopause and beyond.

If you’re looking to supercharge the skin, hair, joint, and bone-supporting benefits of your go-to collagen powder with some added immune support, Perelel’s newest launch lets you streamline two supplements into one.

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