Pakistan’s Former Military Ruler Pervez Musharraf Sentenced to Death
Pervez Musharraf—the former military ruler of Pakistan who resigned in 2008 to avoid impeachment—has been sentenced to death by a special court in the country on charges of high treason. The allegations stem from his 2007 decision to suspend Pakistan’s constitution and impose a state of emergency, which led to the arrests of numerous judges and sparked widespread protests. Experts said the death sentence is unlikely to be carried out because Musharraf is in self-imposed exile. He's living in the United Arab Emirates and is believed to be seriously ill. The 76-year-old ruled nuclear-armed Pakistan from 1999 to 2008, and became a key supporter of the United States and the war on terror after the 9/11 terror attacks. Responding to the judges’ decision, Musharraf’s lawyer said the case against his client was “unfair” and the decision to impose a state of emergency in 2007 was “good for the country during those times.”