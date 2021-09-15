CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Pfizer Exec: We’ll Seek Vaccine Approval for Youngest Kids in November
GETTING THERE
Read it at Financial Times
Pfizer is aiming to seek approval of its COVID-19 vaccine for younger kids in November, the company announced Tuesday. An application for approval of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine for children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years is expected to be filed with the Food and Drug Administration “in the weeks shortly thereafter the filing of the data for the 5 to the 11 year-olds... assuming all of the data is positive,” Pfizer Chief Financial Officer Frank D’Amelio was quoted saying at an industry conference. The company has said it plans to seek approval of the vaccine for children between 5 and 11 years old in early October.