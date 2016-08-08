Phelps Claims 19th Gold Medal

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The New York Times
Michael Phelps won his 19th Olympic gold in pushing his U.S. relay team to victory Sunday, leaving France in second place and Australia in third in the men’s 4 x 100 at the Rio Games. Phelps, along with Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, and Nathan Adrian, finished with a time of 3:09.92. The win came during Phelps’s comeback—he announced his retirement in 2012 and suffered a public fall from grace when he got two DUIs and was admitted to rehab in 2014. The most decorated Olympian in history now boasts 23 Olympic medals in his career: 19 golds, 2 silvers, and 2 bronzes.
American Katie Ledecky also beat her own world record on Sunday. Ledecky won gold, besting her previous mark by two seconds, with 3 minutes 56.46 seconds in the 400-meter freestyle.