CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    RING IT UP

    Phelps Claims 19th Gold Medal

    David Gray/Reuters

    Michael Phelps won his 19th Olympic gold in pushing his U.S. relay team to victory Sunday, leaving France in second place and Australia in third in the men’s 4 x 100 at the Rio Games. Phelps, along with Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, and Nathan Adrian, finished with a time of 3:09.92. The win came during Phelps’s comeback—he announced his retirement in 2012 and suffered a public fall from grace when he got two DUIs and was admitted to rehab in 2014. The most decorated Olympian in history now boasts 23 Olympic medals in his career: 19 golds, 2 silvers, and 2 bronzes.

    American Katie Ledecky also beat her own world record on Sunday. Ledecky won gold, besting her previous mark by two seconds, with 3 minutes 56.46 seconds in the 400-meter freestyle.

    Read it at The New York Times