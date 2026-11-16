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HALL OF FAMER

Iconic Singer, 75, Shares Update After Health Battle

“At one point I didn’t think I’d live,” the 75-year-old told reporters.

Phil Collins speaks onstage during the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater on November 14, 2026

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for RRHOF

By Briana Charles

Singer Phil Collins says he is “a well man now” after years of serious health problems. In a rare public appearance in Los Angeles on Saturday, as he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, he told the audience, “I’m much better,” adding, “you haven’t heard the last of me.” Collins also told reporters he has a recording studio at home and a band of longtime musician friends, and he still plans to write new music and play future shows. “It’s a work in progress,” he said. “At one point I didn’t think I’d live, let alone go on the road again,” he told reporters. Collins said that talking it over with his kids left everyone excited about the possibility of some shows. He has spoken openly about his health, telling The Times of London in August that he nearly died in 2024 from complications linked to alcohol abuse. Earlier this year, he told BBC Two he has had five knee surgeries. But he says he’s determined to continue his career. “I’m not very good at doing nothing,” he said.

Read it at Variety

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